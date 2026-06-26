USA soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino isn’t concerned with loss to Turkey, and you shouldn’t be either

Look outside your windows this morning, U.S. Men’s National Team fans. The sun has risen in the East and the sky isn’t falling.

Despite what you may have read on social media while drinking your morning coffee, all is not lost following America’s defeat to Turkey in their final group-stage game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

No, the USMNT won’t be heading into the knockout stages unblemished, but they are also still heading to the knockout stages as it is, which was the goal all along.

This was the first time since group stages were introduced that the United States won their group before the last match day, so this is uncharted territory for many American fans.

USA SCORES SECOND-FASTEST GOAL IN TEAM WORLD CUP HISTORY IN GROUP-STAGE FINALE VS. TURKEY

Worry not! Think of this as a week 18 game in the NFL after your team wrapped up their division, because there really wasn’t too much to play for.

The starting 11 reflected this sentiment, as many players were seeing the pitch for the first time this tournament, while several starters got some much-deserved rest or were held out to avoid any yellow card problems.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino certainly isn’t worried, either.

The confident skipper had to remind members of the media and fans alike that the team had already won their group, so there was no need to make a mountain out of a molehill from this result, telling FOX’s Jenny Taft the performance was “pretty good.”

Sounds to me like a guy who hates losing but is still able to see the bigger picture.

Judging by the way he handled his postgame presser with the media, he was even a little irked that there wasn’t a more celebratory mood to the end of group play.

And take a look at his reaction to the game-winning goal from Turkey.

It hardly looks like a man who is worried about his team moving forward.

I have shown more emotion ordering a pizza.

The truth of the matter is, none of this should carry over into the knockout rounds for the USMNT next week against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FOX ONE’S NEW WORLD CUP VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The back line in particular featured a completely new group of players, and the defense was missing their heart and soul in Tyler Adams.

Take a deep breath, folks.

WATCH THE WORLD CUP FINAL ON FOX ONE

The USMNT could very well lose in the round of 32, but I doubt it would be because of a late (and controversial) goal against Turkey after sitting two-thirds of their starters.

Have some faith in Pochettino and the boys. I think the kids will be all right.