Watch Liam Neeson Movie ‘The Mongoose’ Trailer

Liam Neeson didn’t play nice with the police in the Taken franchise, and the action star returns as another badass fugitive looking to evade arrest in the official trailer for The Mongoose, which Samuel Goldwyn Films dropped on Wednesday.

Neeson, in his latest high-octane thriller, plays Ryan “Fang” Flanagan, a decorated Afghan war hero wrongfully accused of a crime he didn’t commit involving his ex-wife’s current partner. Driving a flashy sports car, selected from an array of options, Neeson’s Flanagan leads police on a televised cross-country car chase.

An army of Texas Highway Patrol cars, led by Michael Chiklis as Pope, their violent and reckless chief, leads the pursuit of Flanagan, who is egged on by his ex-wife, played by Marisa Tomei, and Ving Rhames, his loyal wing man in Afghanistan, as well as cheering, placard-waving supporters standing alongside the highway.

“Captain Flanagan, things are going to get a whole lot worse for you,” a determined Pope warns at one point in the trailer. “Sounds like a threat. Bring it on,” a defiant Flanagan responds as he heads for the Mongoose to continue evading capture and a repeat of an apparent prisoner of war experience in Afghanistan.

The combination of fast cars and furious action, packed with spin outs, crashrs and explosions, is captured by director Mark Vanselow, Neeson’s long-time stunt double who also worked on the Taken franchise. Samuel Goldwyn Films, which will release The Mongoose in theaters on Oct. 30, 2026, also collaborated with Neeson on the 2026 sci-fi comedy Cold Storage.

Thompson Evans wrote the action thriller financed by Code Entertainment and Jupiter Peak Productions, with Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt and Eugene Musso producing. Lisa Wilson, Craig Chapman, Steve Shapiro, Liz Whitney, Ken Whitney, Jonathan Dana and Rich Freeman share the executive producer credits.

The Mongoose was shot in Australia, which doubles as Afghanistan, Arkansas and Texas.