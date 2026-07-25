WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham’s player exclusive Adidas shoe sells out in less than an hour online

Sophie Cunningham has quickly become arguably the second-most popular player in the WNBA, only behind Caitlin Clark, of course. She is a viral star on TikTok, one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the league, Clark’s defender when she’s bullied, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and recently, an unapologetic defender of keeping women’s sports female. She’s the whole package, and many companies are taking advantage of her stardom, including Adidas.

On July 10, Adidas announced a player-exclusive Sophie Cunningham shoe that would be available for purchase in 10 days. The Crazy Energy “Sophie Cunningham” PE, a pink gradient colorway, released Friday morning for a retail price of $120.

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Friday morning, in collaboration with Adidas, Cunningham posted a video of her in an unmarked van full of her new sneakers with the caption: “today’s the day. who’s ready for the drop?”, which has attracted over half a million views across Instagram and X in its first three hours of posting.

Within minutes of the social media promotion, most men’s and women’s sizes were sold out. In less than an hour, they were all gone.

This is further proof that Cunningham’s marketability is skyrocketing. She’s on billboards, in commercials, a prominent voice in the culture war, and now, she has a best-selling shoe.

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In a league where only all-stars like Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, and A’ja Wilson get shoe deals, Cunningham is breaking the mold and changing the game.

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As for Clark, the Nike Caitlin 1 is scheduled to release on October 1, 2026, marking Caitlin Clark’s first signature basketball shoe with Nike, after making the public wait almost three full seasons before a release. Nike officially announced the shoe and its accompanying signature apparel collection on June 17, 2026.