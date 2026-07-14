World Cup 2026 final prediction: Who will win the tournament? The view from the semi-finalists

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Guillem Balague, Spanish journalist:
Spain – the best team.
France – the best player and the most frightening attack.
Argentina – the best idea: doing more with less than anyone else.
England – two world-class players on form.
All four semi-finalists have what is needed to win the tournament.
If Spain take the ball off France and stop their counters – plus if they are more efficient than they have been – they have a very good chance of making it to the final.
But they have to play the perfect game, with the perfect (or a very good) Lamine Yamal.
Argentina will try to make the game against England uneventful, and then wait for a moment of brilliance from Lionel Messi or Julian Alvarez. But they have been playing with fire.
England are still trying to find their identity but they have a huge amount of personality and two world-class stars.
A final of Spain v England would be incredible. And in a way a win-win for me, but I would like England to win a World Cup soon. This could be the summer.
Spanish fans in the United States:
Lionel: France will be tough but I think we can beat them and, if we do, we have a strong chance. We are strong in attack and strong in defence. The only downside is Pedri hasn’t played at this top level yet.
Jack: Argentina are looking strong but England can’t be ruled out. They have Harry Kane, who is one of the most difficult strikers in the world.
Michel: Spain will win the tournament, I have no doubt. No one is giving us a chance against France but we will control the match and beat them. The winners of that game will win the tournament.
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