WTA Wimbledon Best Bets Including Krueger vs Kostyuk

WTA Wimbledon Round of 16 play continues on Monday. The tournament felt wide-open at the start, and now it’s more open than ever with each of the top three seeds out. Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek are all gone. They have packed their bags and have left the All-England Club. None of them reached the quarterfinals. The eight players on Monday have a chance to reach the quarterfinals, and they know that if they get that far, none of the big names will be waiting for them. It’s a real opportunity to go very deep at Wimbledon and compete for a major championship. It adds to the excitement and importance surrounding these matches. LWOS has our best bet for two matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.

WTA Wimbledon

Krueger – Kostyuk: 6:00 EST

H2H: 1-0

The WTA Wimbledon championships continue with a matchup hardly anyone expected to see at this stage. Ashlyn Krueger was down a set and 4-1 to Donna Vekic in the first round. Vekic is a former Wimbledon semifinalist and someone who can clearly play well on grass. Krueger seemed to be cooked, but she somehow responded and came back to score a shocking win. She felt extremely confident after that win and played two very strong matches to move to the second week of this WTA Wimbledon tournament. She isn’t one of the top players on tour, but right now, she is certainly very dangerous. She faces Marta Kostyuk, who beat in-form grass tennis player Emma Navarro in the third round and is beginning to show she can win on non-clay surfaces.

Best Bet to Make

Krueger is a very in-form player right now, but Kostyuk is playing well too and is beating opponents who are better on grass. Kostyuk is the higher-ranked player and has established herself firmly in the WTA top 20. She deserves to be seen as the favorite, so you can put Kostyuk moneyline into a parlay. Krueger, though, should be considered in some way since she has 16 grass match victories this year and obviously enjoys playing on the surface. She is performing well. You could put Krueger plus 1.5 sets into a parlay to give yourself some insurance on the other side of the Kostyuk moneyline parlay. For our official recommended bet, however, it seems Kostyuk against the game spread makes sense. If Kostyuk wins, she probably will wind up winning at least three more games than Krueger. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s probable. The price is reasonable, and Kostyuk has earned a certain amount of trust by beating Navarro, who is a better player than Krueger.

That being said, betting on Kostyuk -2.5 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Kostyuk -2.5 games @1.65 @bet-at-home

Bouzkova – Mertens: Time 7:30 EST

H2H: 2-1

This is another really interesting match at the WTA Wimbledon tournament on Monday. Marie Bouzkova just beat Liudmila Samsonova, a talented grass tennis player, in a tough three-set match in the third round. She has had a very solid grass season in 2026, winning nine grass matches this year. Elise Mertens has only six grass match wins this year, but she just beat No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets and won the second set very comfortably. She is certainly feeling confident going into this battle. Two in-form players are meeting. Bouzkova has been better over the past few weeks, but Mertens just scored a big upset, which could affect how she plays this match. It’s not an easy one to call.

Best Bet to Make

The WTA Wimbledon Round of 16 has been interesting and remains hard to predict, with this match being another good example. Both players are coming off very solid wins. They had to work hard for them. Bouzkova was pushed to a third set by Samsonova. Mertens had to win a very close first set against Rybakina before taking full control of the match in the second set. Bouzkova has been doing consistently well this grass season. She has been steadier than Mertens over the past month. However, Mertens just beat the No. 2 player in the world, which could enable her to play more confidently in this match. Ultimately, it’s not an easy match to call. Mertens is a slight betting favorite according to the markets, but Bouzkova’s grass form is really hard to ignore. This is an over-2.5 sets match. It would seem surprising if the match didn’t go three sets, or at least came really close.

That being said, betting on over 2.5 sets is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: over 2.5 sets @2.29 @Betsson

Main Photo Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports