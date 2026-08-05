Find primary election results for all State Senate races in Michigan
Here’s where you’ll find the 2026 primary election results for Michigan’s State Senate race.
Find which district you reside in here.
Here are the results:
2026 Michigan State Senate Primary Election Results
Justin Onwenu (D)
8,33864%
Abraham Aiyash (D)
4,59736%
99.3% of Precincts Reporting
(133 / 134)
100% of Precincts Reporting
(87 / 87)
John Conyers III (D)
5,60228%
LaTanya Garrett (D)
1,4397%
Kimberly Hill Knott (D)
9325%
99.3% of Precincts Reporting
(152 / 153)
Stephen Jensen (D)
2,76013%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting
(151 / 151)
Shadia Martini (D)
14,99034%
Rakesh Ramakrishnan (D)
4,28510%
1.1% of Precincts Reporting
(1 / 88)
Theresa Brooks (D)
7,20844%
Brendan Johnson (D)
4,65328%
2.7% of Precincts Reporting
(2 / 73)
Amanda Treppa (D)
11,16226%
1.2% of Precincts Reporting
(1 / 86)
Veronica Klinefelt *(D)
5,91549%
Alysha Johnson (D)
4,71339%
*Incumbent
15% of Precincts Reporting
(12 / 80)
10.1% of Precincts Reporting
(7 / 69)
1.1% of Precincts Reporting
(1 / 90)
Michael White (D)
8,11923%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 77)
72.8% of Precincts Reporting
(83 / 114)
Chris Moraitis (R)
2,52753%
Kenny Clevenger (R)
1,50732%
39.8% of Precincts Reporting
(39 / 98)
Margarette Gupta (D)
10,42344%
1.2% of Precincts Reporting
(1 / 80)
Daniel Lawless (R)
10,61839%
1.2% of Precincts Reporting
(1 / 80)
Frank Borsellino (D)
2,94848%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 66)
Douglas Wozniak (R)
6,24269%
Terence Mekoski (R)
2,78831%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 66)
Randy Schultz (R)
2,37914%
52.9% of Precincts Reporting
(73 / 138)
Brendan Johnson (D)
2,32561%
Martin Cousineau (D)
1,49039%
25% of Precincts Reporting
(25 / 100)
Matthew Bierlein (R)
3,09556%
Gabriel Lossing (R)
90616%
25% of Precincts Reporting
(25 / 100)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 92)
Rashida Harrison (D)
3,77448%
Mark Polsdofer (D)
2,37830%
12.8% of Precincts Reporting
(12 / 94)
Abbie Groff-Blaszak (D)
10,30754%
44.6% of Precincts Reporting
(33 / 74)
Rickie Kreuzer (D)
4,02317%
54.3% of Precincts Reporting
(44 / 81)
8.6% of Precincts Reporting
(8 / 93)
Michael Markey (R)
2,12626%
8.6% of Precincts Reporting
(8 / 93)
25% of Precincts Reporting
(28 / 112)
Thomas Norton (R)
3,23316%
67.2% of Precincts Reporting
(80 / 119)
*Incumbent
67.6% of Precincts Reporting
(100 / 148)
Chadwick Twillman (R)
53811%
70% of Precincts Reporting
(63 / 90)
Mitchell Treadwell (D)
3,02921%
26% of Precincts Reporting
(39 / 150)
David Prestin (R)
6,38659%
27.4% of Precincts Reporting
(52 / 190)
Michigan 2026 Primary Election Results
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