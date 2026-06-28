2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage is set, and so is the path to the final.

For the first time in World Cup history, the knockout stage, which begins on Sunday, will feature 32 teams with 16 matchups before the field shrinks to 16 teams. From here on out, it is win or go home.

Here’s a look at the round of 32 bracket at the 2026 World Cup.

Sunday, June 28

Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Canada finished second in Group B. South Africa finished second in Group A.

Monday, June 29

Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Brazil finished first in Group C. Japan finished second in Group F.

Boston Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Germany finished first in Group E. Paraguay finished third in Group D.

Monterrey Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Netherlands finished first in Group F. Morocco finished second in Group C.

Tuesday, June 30

Dallas Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E. Norway finished second in Group I.

New York New Jersey Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

France finished first in Group I. Sweden finished third in Group F.

Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Mexico finished first in Group A. Ecuador finished third in Group E.

Wednesday, July 1

Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

England finished first in Group L. DR Congo topped Uzbekistan in the group-stage finale to finish third in Group K.

Seattle Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX One)

Belgium finished first in Group G. Senegal finished third in Group I.

San Francisco Bay Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

USA finished first in Group D. Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B.

Thursday, July 2

Los Angeles Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

This game features the Group H winner vs. the Group J second-place finisher. Spain finished first in Group H. Austria finished second in Group J.

Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Portugal finished second in Group K after a draw vs. group-winner Colombia. Croatia improved its standing with a victory over Ghana and finished second in Group L.

BC Place Vancouver (11 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX One)

This game will feature the Group A winner vs. the Group G third-place finisher. Switzerland won Group A and Algeria finished third in Group J.

Friday, July 3:

Dallas Stadium (2 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Egypt finished second in Group G. Australia finished second in Group D.

Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Argentina finished first in Group J. Cape Verde finished second in Group H.

Kansas City Stadium (9:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Colombia won Group K after a draw vs. Portugal, which finished the group in second. Ghana finished the group stage with a loss to Croatia and advanced after finishing third in Group L.