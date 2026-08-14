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Flights to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport grounded due to thunderstorms – NBC Chicago

Flights to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport grounded due to thunderstorms – NBC Chicago

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Flights to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport grounded due to thunderstorms – NBC Chicago

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

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Flights to O’Hare International Airport were grounded on Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Chicago area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop was issued around 1:53 p.m. and was initially scheduled to last until 3:15 p.m. but there is a medium probability that it could be extended, according to the FAA.

Flights at Midway Airport were not impacted by the weather as of 2:45 p.m.

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