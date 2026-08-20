Andrew Garfield Is Reviving Beloved Jodie Foster Movie in a Way Fans Never Expected

Andrew Garfield is bringing a beloved Jodie Foster movie back into the spotlight through his surprising musical side project. The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed his new passion project in a recent interview, and it involves his old-school friends reviving Foster’s movie.

Speaking exclusively with E! News, Garfield revealed that he is part of a band called The Shangles. The group consists of middle-aged friends who perform covers of songs from the 1976 gangster musical comedy, Bugsy Malone. The young Foster played Tallulah in the movie.

“I do have a band; we do Bugsy Malone covers,” Garfield told the publication. “Look out for The Shangles. Look out for a group of middle-aged guys doing Bugsy Malone covers,” he added.

The news comes after Garfield’s ecstatic performance with his vocals in the 2021 musical adaptation, Tick, Tick… Boom!. However, his latest unexpected musical endeavor surprised fans who never saw it coming.

Andrew Garfield says The Shangles are all about the passion

Andrew Garfield also teased that the group is waiting to see how things unfold, adding that they have big plans ahead, which he is keeping private for now. “We have some big plans. But I can’t really say it until it’s official—I don’t want to jinx it,” said the 42-year-old.

Garfield also clearly admitted that The Shangles is not about chasing commercial success. He explained that he and his bandmates are doing it out of passion. “It’s more of a passion project.”

Passion and joy seem to remain the core for Garfield in his work. That same search for creativity has led him to sign up for his upcoming fantasy adventure, The Magic Faraway Tree. He said the film gave him “an opportunity to play and be silly and not take things seriously,” calling the experience “fantasy fulfillment.”

Also starring Claire Foy, Rebecca Ferguson, and Nicola Coughlan, The Magic Faraway Tree is coming to the US theaters this Friday, August 21, 2026.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.

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