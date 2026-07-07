Apple’s iPhone Ultra will be double the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, report claims

Apple‘s iPhone Ultra will be slightly late, it will be pricy, and it’ll still sell out fast.

That’s according to reliable analyst and Apple sleuth Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared his thoughts in a post on X.

In the article, Kuo compares the iPhone Ultra (a likely name for Apple’s first foldable iPhone) with the iPhone X, which was the first iPhone to sport a notch on top, ushering the era of modern iPhones back in 2017.

The iPhone Ultra will be a little late, says Kuo. It will be announced in September, together with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, but it will actually start shipping about a month later, just like the iPhone X did when it launched.

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There’s been considerable back and forth about this, with some analysts claiming the iPhone Ultra will not be late at all, and others saying it will be delayed. At this point, it’s getting impossible to figure out who’s right, but at least most reports now agree that the Ultra will be unveiled in September.

Kuo also gave his most precise prediction for the iPhone Ultra’s price, which according to him will be “roughly $2,300–$2,500.” Kuo previously said the Ultra would cost $2,000 to $2,500. Notably, Apple recently increased the prices of numerous products due to a memory chip supply crunch, but the iPhones were left alone.

Even with a price point that’s roughly two times the price of the company’s current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Kuo expects strong sales “at least through the end of 2026,” which could mean the iPhone Ultra would “sell out immediately after pre-orders open, with delivery lead times quickly stretching to 4–6 weeks or longer and remaining there through December.” In other words, even if you have north of two thousand dollars to spare for a foldable iPhone, you might have to wait a month or more to get it.

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Apple is likely to launch the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, in early September. Here’s all we know about the Ultra so far.