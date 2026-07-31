Apple’s Launch Schedule Emerges With New Strategy

July 30 update: this post, first published on July 29, was updated with more details of the new split schedule and exact expected dates for the iPhone 18’s first appearance.

Until last fall, Apple would release its flagship iPhones in September. But it looks like things are going to be very different when Apple holds its next keynote on, I believe, Wednesday, Sept. 9 — read this for more details. Here’s what will happen from this year onwards and what a new report adds to the mix.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max David Phelan

Apple’s New iPhone Launch Strategy Apple’s last releases came like this: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air in September 2025. Then the more affordable model, iPhone 17e, arrived in March this year. It was only the second consecutive season that Apple had launched five phones (the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 16e had followed the same pattern in fall 2024 through to spring 2025). ForbesiPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date: Apple’s Event Timeline Signals Exact Day The coming months will have an entirely new look, however, if reports are accurate. Intriguingly, the regular iPhone isn’t coming this year, at all (though, don’t worry, it’s still coming). I know, it sounds crazy that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive without the iPhone 18, but here’s why. It’s all down to how many phones are expected.

The First iPhone Foldable Alongside the two Pro models, it’s believed Apple will launch its first foldable, possibly called the iPhone Ultra. Well, you might point out, that’s still only three phones and the company had no qualms about releasing four last September, so what’s the issue? “With the introduction of iPhone Ultra, it’ll now be six annual iPhones. That’s a lot of phones – and a very crowded stage if they all debut at once,” Michael Burkhardt pointed out at 9to5Mac. I’ll take issue with him on one point: the six phones would be the two Pro models, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a second-gen iPhone Air. I don’t believe the iPhone Air was ever meant to be an annual release — one reason why there’s no number in its nomenclature.

Why A Spring 2027 Launch Makes Sense But moving the iPhone 18 to spring 2027 to launch alongside the iPhone 18e has its benefits. Apple iPhone 17e: the iPhone 18e may not launch on its own next year. AFP via Getty Images First, the increased cost of components which has caused manufacturers to increase prices may have eased a little by then and anyway, the pricier environment that is beginning to prevail may camouflage any price increase. Second, if your carrier contract runs out at the beginning of the year — and also remember, many people receive an iPhone as a Christmas present — you no longer have to wait nine months to snag a new model. Instead, there could be a choice of at least two coming in just a matter of weeks. Third, we’re already used to a split schedule from Apple and this makes it more momentous if there are two phones rather than one. Apple will likely ensure there are big differences between the regular model and the “e” series so customers have clear choices. One other thing: the other reason iPhone Air gen 2 was unlikely to appear this fall is it would be upstaged by the foldable. Two regular phones and one entirely new is one thing, but adding the second version of another eye-catching model seems less savvy. Which leaves the way clear for iPhone Air 2 to land alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.