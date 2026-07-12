Argentina v Switzerland: World Cup 2026 quarter-final – live | World Cup 2026

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Some early mail: An astute observation from Andrew Goudie, who points out that “So far, one former champion has gone out at each stage: Italy (Qualifiers), Uruguay (group stage), Germany (round of 32), Brazil (round of 16). Argentina are going out today.” An astute eye from Marcio Lana-Lopez, who fixes my silly misspelling of Uruguay’s Alcides Ghiggia, who scored in all four of his games at the 1950 World Cup. “He’s a true football hero in Uruguay, scored the final goal that exploded Brazilians’ hearts and minds in 1950’s World Cup, the famous Maracanazo.” Share

Argentina are back in Kansas City, the smallest of the North American host cities and where they played their tournament opener against Algeria. And their fans have shown up in full throng: Argentina fans with their drums. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP Some fans even decked out their transport to Kansas City Stadium. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images This Argentina fan is ready. Photograph: Agustín Marcarian/Reuters Share

Here’s how our staff predicted the rest of the World Cup will play out. I predicted Argentina will reach the semi-finals but also picked Switzerland as my dark horse, so you can’t blame me either way. I liked Jonathan Wilson on Switzerland: double quotation mark They somehow always manage to get further in tournaments than seems plausible; there’s something about them that seems to discourage proper analysis. And they can defend. Share

Here’s how the Golden Boot race looks. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé each have eight goals, but as of now Mbappé has the slight edge because of the assists tiebreaker. The Frenchman has three to Messi’s one. Share

Argentina are the joint-top scorers with 14 goals. What sets them apart, however, is their attacking variety with no other team having scored as many times outside the remit of what Opta deem regular play. More from Andrew Beasley: Share

The whiplash of the Cape Verde and Egypt games was nothing new for Argentina fans. In their Cup-winning run in 2022, Argentina lost a lead no fewer than four times, including twice in the final against France. Great storytelling? Yes. Emotional mayhem? Certainly. A dangerous way to live? Also yes. Without Johan Manzambi, Switzerland aren’t the scoring threat they had been earlier in this tournament. But if the Swiss can find a way through, Argentina may have a difficult time clawing back. Share

Gregor Kobel has not had the headlines or the standout single-game showings of some of the other goalkeepers at this tournament, but he’s quietly been one of the best of them. He has back-to-back clean sheets in the knockout round and has made 16 total saves. This is still his first major run with Switzerland (he took over from Yann Sommer after the 2024 Euros) but he does have experience leading the way through a knockout tournament: his play was a key reason why Dortmund reached the Champions League final in 2024. Gregor Kobel player guide embed Share

The winner of this Argentina v Switzerland match will face England in the semi-finals: Share Updated at 00.53 BST

Lionel Scaloni has no changes from the Argentina XI that staged a remarkable fightback against Egypt in the last 16. To no one’s surprise, Lionel Messi starts in what will be his 205th appearance for the national side. Murat Yakin has one change to the Swiss XI he started against Colombia. Midfielder Ardon Jashari is out and Djibril Sow is in. Share

Team news Argentina (poss 4-1-3-2): E Martinez; Tagliafico, L Martinez, Romero, Molina; Paredes; Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi Switzerland (poss 4-2-3-1): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Sow, Rieder; Embolo Referee: João Pinheiro (Portugal) Share Updated at 00.44 BST

A piece from Jonathan Wilson earlier in the tournament that I very much enjoyed: an interview with Luciana Alvarengue, the former maths teacher of Enzo Fernández and Julián Alvarez in Buenos Aires. Share Updated at 01.10 BST

Lionel Messi, in case you didn’t know, is having quite the World Cup. He became the leading scorer in the history of the men’s tournament, recorded his 200th cap for Argentina, turned 39, fueled two remarkable finishes, and has a goal streak that stretches across six knockout matches, dating back to the 2022 final. Here’s some trivia for your watch party. Only two players in World Cup history have scored in every match of a tournament-winning campaign. They were Alcides Ghiggia of Uruguay in 1950 and Jairzinho of Brazil in 1970. The main difference is that they each had fewer games to play: Ghiggia played four and Jairzinho played six. Lionel Messi player guide embed Share Updated at 01.18 BST

Argentina and Switzerland have met seven times. The Swiss have never won. One of the more notable encounters: the 2014 World Cup last 16, where Argentina won in extra time en route to their appearance in the final. Lionel Messi, Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez all played that day in Brazil and will be on the field again today. What’s Xhaka’s approach to stopping Messi? double quotation mark I don’t know if we can stop him over 90 minutes. It’s going to be very difficult. We have to be smart. We’ll have to be compact, close the gaps and not give him too many spaces. We will try, obviously, to play in possession when we have the ball, and he won’t be able to act as much. We’ll just try to play our game and not allow him to play the ball. Share

Pablo Iglesias Maurer Argentina will need Lionel Messi and much more against Switzerland. They will need to stay in high gear for longer stretches. They cannot rely on vibes alone as they have sometimes seemed to this summer. Yet to many, the chaotic energy of this Argentina side is exactly why they are beloved. Perhaps Lionel Scaloni is among them. “Football is this, not just tactics and strategies,” he said, his voice tinged with emotion after the Egypt match. “Those things are important, no doubt, but if we hadn’t had the heart we had, we would’ve been out.” Share

Jude Bellingham has put England ahead in the other quarter-final. Meanwhile, we should have team news shortly for Argentina v Switzerland. A bit more than 90 minutes until kick-off in Kansas City. Share

In Miami, where it’s quite hot and quite tense, Norway and England are going to extra time in the other quarter-final. Scott Murray has all the updates: Share