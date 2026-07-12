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Argentina v Switzerland: World Cup 2026 quarter-final – live | World Cup 2026

Argentina v Switzerland: World Cup 2026 quarter-final – live | World Cup 2026

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Argentina v Switzerland: World Cup 2026 quarter-final – live | World Cup 2026
Messi warms up in Kansas. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

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Some early mail:

An astute observation from Andrew Goudie, who points out that “So far, one former champion has gone out at each stage: Italy (Qualifiers), Uruguay (group stage), Germany (round of 32), Brazil (round of 16). Argentina are going out today.”

An astute eye from Marcio Lana-Lopez, who fixes my silly misspelling of Uruguay’s Alcides Ghiggia, who scored in all four of his games at the 1950 World Cup. “He’s a true football hero in Uruguay, scored the final goal that exploded Brazilians’ hearts and minds in 1950’s World Cup, the famous Maracanazo.”

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Corinthia Mes

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