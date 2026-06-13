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Australia dominate South Africa in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup – live | Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia dominate South Africa in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup – live | Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

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Australia dominate South Africa in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup – live | Women's T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa bowled out for 107, Australia win by 65 runs Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

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I’ve said that net-run-rate will be a factor…

After that, Australia’s is +3.25. South Africa’s is -3.25.

That’s hefty. With only two going through from this group that also includes India, that really could be crucial.

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Corinthia Mes

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