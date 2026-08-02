New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News During Cubs Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will conclude their three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 2-0.

They then dropped Saturday’s game by a score of 5-2.

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Therefore, the winner on Sunday will take the series.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP has been out since April 24 with an injury.

Marakovits wrote: “Carlos Rodon will throw a live at the stadium tomorrow. Clarke Schmidt Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to hit in both of those sessions #yankees”

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