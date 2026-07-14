‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Joe Amabile says tumor was discovered in his brain

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Joe Amabile says he’s getting surgery after a “blueberry-sized lesion” in his brain was found.

The reality star, 40, said in a video shared on Instagram on Monday that he now needs to get brain surgery to get it removed and tested.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘oh, something like this can never happen to me.’ And here I am.”

Joe Amabile attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Freevee’s “THE GOAT” at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Amabile, who also appeared on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” and competed on season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars,” said that he learned about the lesion in his brain after doing a whole-body MRI screening.

He said that doctors said it “looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor,” and that his surgery is in two weeks.

Despite the news, Amabile said that he hopes what doctors find after the surgery is in its “early stages.”

“I hope they are able to get it all and I’m fine, but I will keep you updated,” he added.

In the caption of his post, he shared more details and wrote, “This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs I have what looks to be an early-stage brain tumor.”

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ( Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

He added that he is “doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends.”

“I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey,” he said.

Many across “Bachelor” nation and the “DWTS” community flooded his comments with well wishes, including his “DWTS’ partner Jenna Johnson.

“Omg Joe! Sending you all the love and support,” Johnson wrote.

“Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei added, “Sending you all the love and support brother ❤️ can’t wait to play a round of golf when you’re all better ⛳️”

Amabile is married to Pitt, whom he met on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The duo tied the knot in October 2022.