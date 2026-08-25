BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Mariners, MLB Games Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 welcome offer here and lock in a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus offer in time for MLB games like Phillies vs. Mariners tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: What You Need To Know

If you are looking to capitalize on the upcoming baseball slate, BetMGM has distinct promotional offers available. Whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs (75-56) as they travel to Chase Field to face the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62), taking the Philadelphia Phillies (73-58) against the Seattle Mariners (62-69), or keeping an eye on the Boston Red Sox (71-59) taking on the Miami Marlins (67-64), the code unlocks significant value.

Review the current promotional details below to find the specific offer that applies to your state before making a calculated play:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150

New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer

Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Information Confirmed August 24th, 2026

Verified By WTOP









BetMGM Promo Code Overview

New BetMGM users have fantastic options to optimize their bankrolls when wagering on exciting pitching matchups, such as the Philadelphia Phillies’ Zack Wheeler taking on the Seattle Mariners’ Logan Gilbert, or the Boston Red Sox sending Ranger Suarez to the mound against Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can lock in a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, which awards the bonus payout if your initial $10 wager wins. For new users in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the $1,500 first bet offer is the standard, optimized promotion available to build a foundation. A losing bet results in your initial stake being returned in bonus bets.

BetMGM MLB Monday Markets

Before you claim your preferred BetMGM welcome offer, analyze the latest odds for tonight’s featured MLB matchups to identify the highest probability wagers:

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Diamondbacks +120 / Cubs -145 Runline: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-140) / Cubs -1.5 (+115) Total: O/U 9 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Moneyline: Mariners -105 / Phillies -115 Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-190) / Phillies -1.5 (+155) Total: O/U 6.5 (Over -125 / Under +105)

Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Moneyline: Marlins +110 / Red Sox -130 Runline: Marlins +1.5 (-160) / Red Sox -1.5 (+135) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



Key MLB Matchups To Watch

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Expect fireworks in Seattle as a loaded Phillies lineup faces off against the Mariners. Philadelphia brings serious, quantifiable power to the plate, led by Kyle Schwarber (39 HR, 78 RBI) and Bryce Harper (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 75 RBI). Seattle will look to answer back with Randy Arozarena (20 HR, 58 RBI) and Julio Rodriguez (.248 AVG, 19 HR) anchoring the home team’s offense. Despite the potent offensive talent on both rosters, the underlying metrics—and the notably low 6.5-run total—project a tightly contested, low-scoring affair.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks In Phoenix, the Cubs enter as road favorites. Chicago’s offense has been sparked by a breakout season from outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who currently boasts an impressive .281 batting average to go along with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs. The Diamondbacks possess plenty of firepower of their own, relying on Corbin Carroll (18 HR, 58 RBI) to keep pace. The data points toward a high-volume offensive environment, which is accurately reflected in the high 9-run total.

Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick, systematic process. To activate your preferred promotion before placing a wager on tonight’s MLB slate, strictly follow these steps: