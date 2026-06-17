BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for World Cup, Any MLB Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a $1,500 first bet (BetMGM bonus code TOP1500) or a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV (bonus code TOP150). Click here to get in on the action.

This is an opportunity for soccer fans to go all in on the World Cup this week. Each new player will qualify for a sign-up bonus ahead of Tuesday’s tripleheader. We also recommend keeping an eye on the different MLB options available on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150

New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer

Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2026









With the tournament’s group stage action heating up, new customers can apply their welcome offer to any of the June 16 World Cup matches. Whether you are looking to back France against Senegal, picking Norway in their clash with Iraq, or predicting Argentina to defeat Algeria, the BetMGM bonus code provides immediate value.

The specific details of the BetMGM bonus offer depend on your location. Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. Users in all other participating U.S. states have a $1,500 first-bet offer available to get started.

Tuesday World Cup Options

Three crucial group stage matches take place on June 16, offering an exciting opportunity to utilize your BetMGM welcome offer. The schedule features a trio of international clashes, starting with France taking on Senegal, followed by Iraq playing Norway, and capping off with Argentina facing Algeria.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals

France vs Senegal 3:00 PM -213 / +340 / +525 O/U 2.5 (-111 / -105)

Iraq vs Norway 6:00 PM +1200 / +575 / -500 N/A

Argentina vs Algeria 9:00 PM -233 / +360 / +575 N/A









Don’t forget about the other options on the table at BetMGM Sportsbook. New players can set up a new account and start betting on everything from the World Cup and MLB to tennis and golf. The $1,500 first bet and $150 bonus will help players hit the ground running this week.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus before the June 16 World Cup fixtures kick off:

Create an Account: Visit their website to begin registration. Provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the bonus code TOP150. New users in all other participating states should input the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and registered, head to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (such as a debit card, PayPal, or online bank transfer) to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: After your initial deposit clears, your offer is officially activated. You can now use your promotion on any of the World Cup matches on the June 16 slate, or apply it to the extensive board of MLB games scheduled for the same date.

Whether you want to back France against Senegal, lay the odds on Norway against Iraq, or predict Argentina to handle Algeria, your activated BetMGM welcome offer provides clear value across the international soccer board and beyond.