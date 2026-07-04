Beyoncé Releases New Song ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ As 4th Of July Surprise

Beyoncé is setting off some Independence Day fireworks of her own, releasing a new song called “Morning Dew (Donk)” as a surprise 4th of July gift to fans.

Listen to the slow-groove tune below.

The song, according to an announcement put out by the singer’s Parkwood Entertainment, starts a 60-day countdown to her next birthday and the re-issue of B’Day, her groundbreaking second album that was released two decades ago on September 4, 2006.

Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, “Morning Dew (Donk)” is her first new song in two years, and is designed as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day.”

The song will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B’Day, and is accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage, directed by frequent collaborator, Cliff Watts, who shot Beyoncé’s iconic Sports illustrated Swimsuit cover around her 25th birthday.

B’Day was the second #1 album for Beyoncé with first week sales of 541,196 copies after its worldwide release September 4, 2006, and in the United States on September 5, 2006.

The #1 US Billboard 200 Album chart debut was repeated internationally, including Japan, where it took less than three days to land atop the International Album Chart.

Watch the “Morning Dew (Donk)” music video below.