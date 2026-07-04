What to know on the NYC July 4 flyover show featuring the Blue Angels It’s also expected to be brutally hot this weekend. Preparing for the weather has been highly encouraged by city officials.

A special aerial flyover show will take place in New York City this weekend, led by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

The ceremonial salute — done for America’s birthday — will feature aircraft not only from the United States, but allied countries over the New York Harbor.

Here’s everything you need to know on Saturday’s show, from starting times to precautions officials are warning attendees to take.

What is the flyover show in NYC on July 4?

The event is expected to bring in over 100 aircraft in total from across the globe in celebration of America’s 250th.

All of the aircraft will be led by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, one of the most notable demonstration squadron’s in history. The show is a part of both Sail4th 250 and America250 celebrations.

When and where is the flyover show?

The show is expected to start around 10:15 a.m., according to officials.

It will go over the New York Harbor, then up the Hudson River. Those who want to watch the spectacle should be able to see the show by going to street ends along lower Manhattan near the river.

Precautions for July 4 flyover show

New York City’s Emergency Management warned visitors and locals alike to potentially wear ear protection for the show.

“This event is expected to be very loud and to last for a prolonged period, especially in and around neighborhoods along New York Harbor and the Hudson River, including areas near Lower Manhattan, and the west side of Manhattan,” the agency wrote on X.

“Residents, visitors, and people who are sensitive to loud sounds are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using ear protection or avoiding waterfront viewing areas during the event window.”

It’s also expected to be brutally hot this weekend. Preparing for the weather has been highly encouraged by city officials.