Brewers-Dodgers Probable Pitchers Features Marquee Logan Henderson-Tarik Skubal Matchup

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are closing out their pair of three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres, respectively, on Wednesday.

Some baseball fans are already looking ahead though, as the Dodgers will host the Brewers in a four-game set from Thursday to Sunday in a matchup of two of MLB’s best teams.

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Milwaukee entered Wednesday with the best record in baseball at 74-46, while the two-time defending World Series champions are just two games behind the Brewers at 72-48.

The duel between Los Angeles and Milwaukee will also be a rematch of the 2025 NLCS — which the Dodgers won in a four-game sweep — and possible preview of the 2026 NLCS.

Both teams’ probable pitchers were revealed on Wednesday, and the quartet of matchups is highlighted by a Sunday showdown between Logan Henderson and Tarik Skubal.

“Only fitting that Logan Henderson and Tarik Skubal would face off in the Narrative World Series this weekend,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers reporter Curt Hogg wrote on Bluesky.

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Henderson Recently Involved In Brewers Trade Rumors Before Dodgers Acquired Skubal

Aug 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts at the end of the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday’s meeting between Brewers rookie left-hander Shane Drohan and Los Angeles’ second-year right-hander Roki Sasaki will kick off the set, followed by Friday night’s battle of Milwaukee southpaw Robert Gasser and Dodgers two-time All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamato.

Saturday and Sunday are where the best pitching matchups lie though.

NL Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski is slated to take the bump on Saturday night in Los Angeles against Dodgers All-Star lefty Justin Wrobleski. Misiorowski, Wrobleski and Yamamoto are tied for fourth in the NL with 11 wins.

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Sunday will pit Henderson vs. Skubal not only in a head-to-head featuring a pair of stars, but in the wake of the MLB trade deadline.

As the Brewers and Dodgers fought to acquire Skubal from the Tigers ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, Milwaukee reportedly offered a trio of prospects to Detroit, including infielder Luis Pena.

Detroit was rumored to be eyeing Henderson in a possible Skubal blockbuster, but the Brewers wanted to hang onto the 24-year-old.

Milwaukee settled for former longtime Los Angeles starting pitcher and 2020 World Series champion Dustin May in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

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Henderson and Skubal have both made two starts since the MLB trade deadline, with the former slightly outperforming the latter thus far.

Henderson is 1-1 in August and has allowed five runs on nine hits, two walks and 15 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings, while Skubal has gone 0-1 with five runs allowed on eight hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts across 11 frames.

We’ll see what happens on Sunday.

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This article was originally published on www.si.com/mlb/brewers/onsi as Brewers-Dodgers Probable Pitchers Features Marquee Logan Henderson-Tarik Skubal Matchup.