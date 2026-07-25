Burger King unveils new service changes after customer complaints – NBC Chicago

Burger King is rolling out two new initiatives aimed at improving the customer experience after gathering feedback from thousands of guests across the U.S.

The fast food chain announced the launch of its new “Your Way Champion” role and a Whopper Guarantee, saying the changes were inspired by comments received through its customer Listening Initiative. Earlier this year, Burger King invited customers to share feedback directly with U.S. and Canada President Tom Curtis by phone and text.

According to the company, many guests said they wanted someone in restaurants who could quickly resolve issues when they arise. In response, Burger King created the Your Way Champion, a restaurant leadership role focused on customer service.

Employees serving as Your Way Champions will be identifiable by a special uniform and will greet guests, help ensure orders are prepared correctly and assist customers with any issues during their visit.

Burger King is also introducing a Whopper Guarantee for customers who are dissatisfied with the chain’s signature burger.

If a Whopper does not meet a customer’s expectations, Burger King said restaurant employees will remake it immediately. Customers will also receive a free classic Whopper on their next visit.

To redeem the offer, customers can scan the QR code inside their Whopper box to receive a unique six-digit code that can be redeemed during a future visit.

“When we asked Guests where we could do better, they gave us a lot of honest feedback, and now it’s our responsibility to act on it,” Curtis said in a statement. “We’re not going to get everything right every single time, but we’re committed to listening intently and improving every day.”

The company said it is also investing in additional employee training and restaurant resources to support the new initiatives.

Burger King said more guest-inspired changes, including menu updates, are expected later this summer.