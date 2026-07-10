Cardi B might’ve found new beau in soccer star after Stefon Diggs break-up appeared first on ClutchPoints. Add ClutchPoints as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

Just months removed from her break-up with Stefon Diggs, it appears rapper Cardi B has found a new beau after she sparked dating rumors with a soccer star.

She was recently seen with Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at a Paris Fashion Week event after a video went viral online.

According to the New York Post, Okoye reposted the video on his Snapchat story, and they were also seen laughing and smiling on a terrace.

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Who is Cardi B dating after her break-up with Stefon Diggs?

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images.

It remains unclear if Cardi and Okoye are dating. Until one of them confirms the rumors, they remain that — rumors. It’s possible that they just ran into each other at the Paris Fashion Week event.

Cardi is just months removed from ending her relationship with Diggs. They confirmed that they had broken up in February 2026. This came less than a year after they went public with their relationship in June 2025.

The rapper would later reveal that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Diggs. This was her fourth child overall, and she gave birth to their son in November 2025. Diggs has several other children from other relationships as well.

Their split came around the time that the New England Patriots were in the Super Bowl. They played the Seattle Seahawks, losing 29-13, and Diggs’ impact was minimal in the game. He only caught three passes for 37 yards in the contest.

His production in the regular season was better. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. However, in the playoffs, he only caught 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Now, he is a free agent. He was released by the Patriots after one year on Mar. 11, 2026. It remains to be seen if he will find a new home in time for the 2026 NFL regular season.

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