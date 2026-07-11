Cate Blanchett Makes Rare Paris Appearance With Son Ignatius

Cate Blanchett made a rare public appearance with her son, Ignatius Martin Upton, at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris, their first official event together in nearly eight years.

The Oscar winner and her 18-year-old son turned heads as they arrived at the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show on July 7, making one of the standout appearances of Paris Fashion Week.

© Neil Mockford Cate Blanchett at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris

You may also like Continue reading

© Neil Mockford Cate Blanchett arriving to the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris

A rare red carpet moment for the Blanchett family

Blanchett, 57, has long kept her family life out of the spotlight, making the mother-son outing especially meaningful.

© Swan Gallet Cate Blanchett and Ignatius Martin at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris

The last time she and Ignatius attended a public event together was the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in 2018.

Seen in her signature sophisticated style, Blanchett wore a sculptural black ensemble. Meanwhile, her son, Ignatius, opted for a sleek monochrome look with modern tailoring, showing his unique sense of style. Their coordinated outfits reflected a shared appreciation for fashion without feeling overly matched.

© Aurore Marechal Cate Blanchett and Ignatius Martin at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris

Inside Cate Blanchett’s family life

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Blanchett has always been protective of her family’s privacy. She shares four children with her husband of 29 years, playwright and screenwriter Andrew Upton: Dashiell John, 24; Roman Robert, 22; Ignatius Martin, 18; and Edith Vivian Patricia, 11.

© Mireya Acierto Cate Blanchett has taken her kids to the designer’s show in the past. Here she attended the Givenchy show in 2018 with 2 of her children.

While public appearances with her children are uncommon, Blanchett has occasionally opened up about motherhood, including the inspiration behind their names.

She once told Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Dash, I guess, came from Dashiell Hammett, and Roman [came from Roman] Polanski, but it’s also the French word for book, and Ignatius came from this book called Captain Underpants.”