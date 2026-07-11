Family’s GPS tracker leads to son’s body; 19-year-old shot while driving in west Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed while driving on the Grand Parkway near FM 529 early Friday morning.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while driving on the Grand Parkway in west Harris County Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of FM 529 and the Grand Parkway after receiving a 911 call reporting a person who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the 19-year-old inside a vehicle who’d been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the teen’s family had a GPS tracking device installed on his vehicle and received an alert after the car unexpectedly stopped. The family located the vehicle and called 911.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving in the area of the Grand Parkway when a gray sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of his vehicle. Investigators said multiple shots were fired into the victim’s car before the suspect vehicle fled northbound on the Grand Parkway.

Detectives have not determined whether the shooting was random or targeted. They are investigating whether the victim and the suspect knew each other or if an earlier incident may have led to the gunfire.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and along the roadway as they work to identify the vehicle involved.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about whether a weapon was found inside the victim’s vehicle.

The scene was expected to reopen later today.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.