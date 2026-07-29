Cavalry FC – Calgary’s Professional Men’s Soccer Club

Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed Canadian goalkeeper Cristiano de Sousa to a Development Contract.

De Sousa, 16, joins the club’s 2026 roster, following his time with Cavalry FC II in the Alberta Premier League (APL).

De Sousa is a goalkeeper who played for CMSA side Calgary West prior to joining Cavalry’s pathway in 2025. Most recently, de Sousa has been developing within the Cavalry FC Academy since 2025, playing under head coach Francesco Bartolillo. He recorded three clean sheets over eight appearances for Cavalry FC II during the 2026 APL Season.

“We’re thrilled to see Nano earn this opportunity,” said Francesco Bartolillo, Head of Youth Development, Cavalry FC. “Being the first player to sign a development contract since we moved to a full-time academy model makes it a particularly meaningful moment for our club. Nano has worked incredibly hard over the past 12 months and has made tremendous strides in his development. This opportunity is well deserved, and we’re excited to continue working with him as he grows and takes the next steps in his journey.”

De Sousa is eligible to make four appearances for Cavalry under a Development Contract, while maintaining his amateur status and the ability to train with the amateur team that holds his registration. De Sousa is eligible to sign two development contracts in a single CPL season.

Cavalry FC will host FC Supra du Québec at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. MT.