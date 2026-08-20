College students get 12 months of Google AI free

The beginning of a new college year is always filled with anticipation — new classes, professors, and the promise of a fresh start. To help get you started, Google is offering student plans for one year at no cost and launching new and enhanced study tools.

Here are five steps you can take to make the most of this school year with the help of Gemini.

1. Sign up for your 12-month student plan, free of charge.

Starting today, we’re introducing new offers on our Google AI plans so that college students heading back to campus can unlock more of Gemini.

For eligible college students in the U.S., we’re offering one year of Google AI Pro for free

(valued at $19.99/mo). This offer unlocks 4x higher usage limits in Gemini,

access to Gemini Spark, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Google Docs, 5 TB of storage, Google Health Premium, and more.

For eligible college students outside the U.S., we’re offering one year of Google AI Plus, free of charge.

This offer provides access to Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini,

400 GB of storage, and more.

Finally, for students who want ad-free music and video streaming, we’re offering a bundle of Google AI Pro and a YouTube Premium subscription for up to 70% off.

Claim your offer today.

2. Get organized with the new student hub.

New in the Gemini app, we’ve built a dedicated hub

to get you started with all of Gemini’s tools and offers, just for students. The hub helps keep you organized; start a study notebook, create flashcards, take a practice quiz and more. As Gemini creates more learning tools, you’ll find them here in your student hub.

Access it at gemini.google.com/students.