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Colombia vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2026 last 32 team news, build-up & latest updates

Colombia vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2026 last 32 team news, build-up & latest updates

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Colombia vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2026 last 32 team news, build-up & latest updates

Egypt into last 16 after shootout victory against Australia

Teams news – Munoz returns; Ghana change four

Colombia v Ghana (02:30 BST)

Opta

Nestor Lorenzo has made two changes to the Colombia side that drew with Portugal.

Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz wins his 50th cap as he and Johan Mojica return as full-backs with Deiver Machado and Santiago Arias among the replacements.

Colombia XI: Vargas; Mojica, Lucumí, Sanchez, Munoz; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Díaz, Cordoba, Rodriguez.

Carlos Queiroz has made four changes to the Ghana XI that faced Croatia.

Lawrence Zigi starts in goal, Jerome Opoku comes into defence and Inaki Williams and Caleb Yirenkyi are picked in midfield with Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Elisha Owusu and Kamaldeen Sulemana dropping to the bench.

Ghana XI: Zigi; Mensah, Opoku, Luckassen, Senaya; Partey; Semenyo, Sibo, Yirenkyi, Williams; Ayew.

Ghana XIOpta

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