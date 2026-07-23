Concacaf Confirms Pots and Procedures for 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League Draw

League A

The Confederation’s four highest-ranked teams – Mexico (1), United States (2), Canada (3), and Panama (4) – have automatically qualified for the Quarterfinals.

The remaining 12 participating teams have been divided into six pots and will be drawn into two groups. The pots are as follows:

Pot 1: Costa Rica, Honduras

Costa Rica, Honduras Pot 2: Jamaica, Haiti

Jamaica, Haiti Pot 3: Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago

Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago Pot 4: Curaçao, Suriname

Curaçao, Suriname Pot 5: Martinique, Nicaragua

Martinique, Nicaragua Pot 6: El Salvador, Dominican Republic

League B

League B will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four. The teams have been split into four pots as follows:

Pot 1: Guadeloupe, Guyana, Cuba, French Guiana

Guadeloupe, Guyana, Cuba, French Guiana Pot 2: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Grenada

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Grenada Pot 3: Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize, Dominica

Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize, Dominica Pot 4: Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Barbados, Cayman Islands

League C

League C will feature nine teams divided into three groups of three. The teams have been allocated to three pots, as follows:

Pot 1: Montserrat, Saint Martin, Antigua and Barbuda

Montserrat, Saint Martin, Antigua and Barbuda Pot 2: Aruba, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands

Aruba, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands Pot 3: British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, US Virgin Islands

Draw Procedures

For each league, teams from Pot 1 through the final pot will be drawn and assigned to their corresponding group positions. The first team drawn from each pot will be assigned to Group A, with the remaining teams drawn into the corresponding positions in the remaining groups until all teams in that pot have been allocated.

League A will use six pots, each containing two teams. One team from each pot will be drawn into the corresponding position in Group A, with the remaining team assigned to the same position in Group B.

League B will use four pots, each containing four teams. Teams from each pot will be drawn into positions A1, B1, C1, and D1, followed by A2, B2, C2, and D2, then A3, B3, C3, and D3, and finally A4, B4, C4, and D4.

League C will use three pots, each containing three teams. Teams from each pot will be drawn into positions A1, B1, and C1, followed by A2, B2, and C2, and finally A3, B3, and C3.

Once all teams have been assigned a group, the draw will conclude.