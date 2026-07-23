Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on relations with Israel

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Saudi Arabia will not enrich uranium under the landmark nuclear deal signed with the U.S. this week.

Trump said the nuclear agreement is subject to Riyadh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

“There will be no enrichment of material!” the president said in a Truth Social post. The deal “is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” he said.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed an agreement Wednesday on civilian nuclear cooperation. They also signed a bilateral agreement on nuclear safeguards. The White House has not released the text of the deal.

The Department of Energy said the deal would lay the foundation for a decades-long, multibillion nuclear partnership between the two countries.

The agreement will be sent to Congress for review, the department said. U.S. cooperation with foreign nations on civilian nuclear power requires such review under the Atomic Energy Act.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern about the impact of the deal on the Middle East. The U.S. and Israel have justified the current war against Iran in part as an effort to force Tehran to renounce its nuclear ambitions. They previously bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025.

“This agreement will set off a nuclear race in the region, further disincentivizing Iran from limiting its own program,” Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said in a social media post.