Delta flight had to abort landing: FAA investigates

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call between two commercial flights that were in danger of colliding Saturday morning at Boston Logan International Airport.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Dallas had to execute a go-around, or aborted landing, to avoid an American Airlines plane departing from an intersecting runway, according to the FAA and flight logs.

The crew of Delta flight 2351 coordinated with air traffic control to perform the go-around, an airline spokesperson said. The plane, which had 129 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely and deplaned normally, according to the spokesperson.