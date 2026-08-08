Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head

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Leicester City
Northampton Town
L
Leicester City lose
v Genoa
0
1
Club Friendlies
W
Northampton Town won
v Solihull Moors
2
4
Club Friendlies
D
Leicester City draw
v Málaga
3
3
Club Friendlies
D
Northampton Town draw
v Cambridge United
0
0
Club Friendlies
W
Leicester City won
v Cádiz
0
1
Club Friendlies
W
Northampton Town won
v Southend United
1
3
Club Friendlies
W
Leicester City won
v Northampton Town
3
0
Club Friendlies
D
Northampton Town draw
v Coventry City
0
0
Club Friendlies
W
Leicester City won
v Blackburn Rovers
0
1
Championship
L
Northampton Town lose
v Leicester City
3
0
Club Friendlies
Leicester City
Northampton Town
Northampton Town
Leicester City
Northampton Town
Leicester City
Please note: All times are UK. Some content is provided by third parties, is subject to change, and is unverified.
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See more: The Global Track