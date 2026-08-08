Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head

Head to Head Key, Leicester v Northampton Leicester City Northampton Town L Leicester City lose v Genoa 0 1 Club Friendlies W Northampton Town won v Solihull Moors 2 4 Club Friendlies D Leicester City draw v Málaga 3 3 Club Friendlies D Northampton Town draw v Cambridge United 0 0 Club Friendlies W Leicester City won v Cádiz 0 1 Club Friendlies W Northampton Town won v Southend United 1 3 Club Friendlies W Leicester City won v Northampton Town 3 0 Club Friendlies D Northampton Town draw v Coventry City 0 0 Club Friendlies W Leicester City won v Blackburn Rovers 0 1 Championship L Northampton Town lose v Leicester City 3 0 Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Leicester City 3 , Northampton Town 0 on the 11th of July 2026 LeicesterLeicester CityLeicester City NorthamptonNorthampton TownNorthampton Town Northampton Town 0 , Leicester City 1 on the 15th of July 2023 NorthamptonNorthampton TownNorthampton Town LeicesterLeicester CityLeicester City Northampton Town 2 , Leicester City 1 on the 30th of July 2013 NorthamptonNorthampton TownNorthampton Town LeicesterLeicester CityLeicester City

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