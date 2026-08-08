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Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head

Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head

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Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head
Leicester City vs Northampton Town: League Cup stats & head-to-head

Head to Head

Leicester City

Northampton Town

L

v Genoa

0

1

Club Friendlies

W

v Solihull Moors

2

4

Club Friendlies

D

v Málaga

3

3

Club Friendlies

D

v Cambridge United

0

0

Club Friendlies

W

v Cádiz

0

1

Club Friendlies

W

v Southend United

1

3

Club Friendlies

W

v Northampton Town

3

0

Club Friendlies

D

v Coventry City

0

0

Club Friendlies

W

v Blackburn Rovers

0

1

Championship

L

v Leicester City

3

0

Club Friendlies

Club Friendlies

Please note: All times are UK. Some content is provided by third parties, is subject to change, and is unverified.

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