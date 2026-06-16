Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas Exits Game Early vs. White Sox With Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas left Saturday, June 13th’s game against the Chicago White Sox early after getting checked out by the trainer.

Rojas got checked out by the trainer during an at-bat in the seventh inning, and he left the game once he drew a walk.

Following his early departure, Santiago Espinal took over as the pinch runner, and he replaced Rojas at second base as well.

Rojas has been a trusted member of manager Dave Roberts’ infield platoon, getting regular starts against left-handed pitchers and pinch-hit chances as well.

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers batter Miguel Rojas reacts after being called out on strikes via ABS challenge in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rojas is hitting .260 on the season with a .659 OPS. He has one home run and 11 RBIs, along with stellar defensive play and leadership in the clubhouse.

He has filled in at second base for the most part, along with some appearances at shortstop when Mookie Betts suffered his injury.

Who can replace Rojas?

Jun 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (72) celebrates in the dugout after he scores during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have a ton of organizational depth. Alex Freeland can take over full-time duties, while Hyeseong Kim can easily be called up in case of an IL stint for Rojas.

Additionally, Santiago Espinal can play literally any infield position and do so well, making him a natural fit in a pinch.

Tommy Edman is set to be activated soon as well, which is seemingly coming at a perfect time in case Rojas needs some rest.

Regardless, Rojas’ absence cannot be underestimated due to his leadership.