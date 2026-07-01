Elimination game struggles for USMNT

For all the positivity around the USMNT, the cracks are real — and the 3-2 dead-rubber loss to Turkey exposed them.

The biggest concern is in goal. Mauricio Pochettino has never fully settled on Matt Freese or Matt Turner, and neither has nailed down the job.

It has been quite a rise for Freese, who was a developmental goalkeeper with Philadelphia Union II just four years ago and is now starting at a home World Cup. But until the position is settled, no U.S. lead feels entirely safe.

Depth is the other concern. Rotate too heavily and the drop-off is steep, as that Turkey defeat showed with sloppy center backs and an anonymous backup striker.

And keep an eye on the veterans. Tim Ream, 38, remains an excellent passer but can be beaten by pace in open space, while Gio Reyna remains capable of being either a match-winner or a non-factor.