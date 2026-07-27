Eric Roberts speaks out after missing daughter Emma’s Idaho wedding to Cody John

Eric Roberts confirmed he skipped his daughter Emma Roberts’ Idaho wedding to Cody John on Saturday.

In an exclusive statement to Page Six, the “Dark Knight” actor said, “I love my daughter, always have, always will.

“It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

Page Six reached out to Emma for comment but did not hear back.

Eric Roberts (seen above Sunday) spoke out after missing his daughter Emma Roberts’ wedding to Cody John. Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID

In an exclusive statement to Page Six, the “Dark Knight” actor (seen above Sunday) said, “I love my daughter, always have, always will.” Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID

A day after the star-studded nuptials that even Eric’s sister, Julia Roberts, attended, the Oscar nominee was seen leaving a Los Angeles-based Crunch Gym, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The 70-year-old kept it casual for the workout, wearing a gray, long-sleeved Champion shirt and gray sweatpants.

Eric was hundreds of miles away from where his famous daughter exchanged vows with her now-husband.

The couple said “I do” in front of their close friends and relatives at John’s family estate in Sun Valley after four years of dating.

Eric (seen above Sunday) said it is “perfectly wonderful” for Emma to “celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.” Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID

Page Six obtained photos of Eric leaving the gym in LA on Sunday. Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID

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Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the ceremony, which lasted 45 minutes and took place in 95-degree weather.

The “American Horror Story” star, 35, was walked down the aisle by her 5-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

Emma stunned in a “convertible” custom-made, vintage-inspired Monique Lhuillier dress, while the groom looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Emma and John tied the knot at his family’s estate in Idaho on Saturday. Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

The “American Horror Story” actress was walked down the aisle by her son, Rhodes. Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

The pair exchanged vows on a wooden platform as guests braved the heat with small fans.

Several A-listers attended the wedding, including Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis; Demi Moore; Kristen Stewart and her partner, Dylan Meyer; Sarah Paulson; and Billie Lourd.

Emma’s famous aunt, Julia, also attended the nuptials, sitting in the second row with her husband, Danny Moder.

The “Pretty Woman” actress, 58, looked chic in a flowy blue-and-white polka-dot dress.

The bride and groom exchanged vows on a wooden platform. Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Eric’s famous sister, Julia Roberts (seen above in a polka-dot dress), attended the ceremony. Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Several stars watched the couple wed, including Demi Moore (seen above). Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Eric and his daughter, Emma, have had issues over the years.

However, in April, the “King of the Gypsies” actor claimed they were not estranged.

While chatting on “Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson,” Eric said that their relationship is “only complicated through outside eyes … because they don’t get any of it.”

“So they have their own take, whatever that is,” he explained.

Earlier this year, Lifetime movie star Eric Roberts (seen above with his daughter and wife Eliza Roberts in 2004) clarified that he and Emma were not estranged. WireImage

Eric (seen above with his daughter and wife Eliza Roberts) welcomed Emma in February 1991 with ex Kelly Cunningham. WireImage

Eric welcomed Emma in 1991 with ex Kelly Cunningham.

He admitted that though he is “so proud” of the “Scream Queens” alum, he could have been a better father to Emma as a child.

“I was a wash rag. I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever,” the “Stalked by My Doctor” star shared, noting that he takes “full responsibility for it.”