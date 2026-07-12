Estate of Paul G. Allen Reaches Agreement to Sell Seattle Seahawks

Seattle – July 11, 2026 – The Estate of Paul G. Allen today announced it has entered into a formal sale agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family, including Vinod Khosla, for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise. The Khosla family will become the team’s controlling owner.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere,” said Vinod Khosla, on behalf of the Khosla family.