Fan who jumped into fountain to snag Salvador Perez’s record homer was arrested

One Royals fan got a little too excited for Salvador Perez’s historic home run.

During the seventh inning of the Royals’ 5-4 win over the Giants on Wednesday, Perez hit his 317th career homer, tying George Brett for the franchise’s all-time record.

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Perez’s 437-foot blast landed in Kauffmann Stadium’s water fountains in right-center field, and a fan dove into the water to grab the historic home run ball.

Perez tied Royals legend George Brett’s all-time franchise home run record. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Security escorted the eager fan out of the stadium shortly after, with police taking him into custody.

Others in attendance shared pictures of the fan being handcuffed by the police before being taken out of the stadium.

According to the Royals’ team website, anyone who jumps in the fountain are subject to arrest.

“If at any time a guest enters a fountain, they will be immediately arrested, transported to the police station downtown and charged to the fullest extent of the law,” the rule reads.

The fan has since been released, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

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Following the game, Perez told reporters that he understood the person’s motives and said authorities should let him go.

“Please, police, just take care of the job please and send him home. If was him, I’d maybe jump too and try to get that ball, so please. And thank you for the hard work in trying to get that ball,” Perez said.

In regard to his record-tying homer, Perez said he was glad to have hit it in Kansas City in front of the home crowd.

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) is doused with ice water from a cooler by infielder Tyler Tolbert (2) after a game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That was a super exciting moment,” Perez said, according to MLB.com. “Especially doing it here in Kansas City. I love the fans here. Kansas City is my second home.”

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Perez, 36, has spent the entirety of his 15-year MLB career in Kansas City and established himself as a franchise staple as the captain of the Royals.

He is a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and was named the 2015 World Series MVP after the Royals beat the Mets in five games.

“I love that guy,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters. “What he does, the way he goes about it, the passion he plays the game — it’s unrivaled.

“The guy’s a Hall of Famer, and you’re getting to witness it.”