FC Barcelona Has Made Another Offer For A Highly-Rated Star

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FC Barcelona has made an offer for another potential new squad member amid its pursuit of Karim Adeyemi. This has been reported by Nieuwsblad in Belgium in addition to Catalonia’s SPORT, both of which cited anonymous sources.
The player in question is Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, who has been described as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.
Barça have reportedly already made an initial offer of $11.4 million (€10 million) to his Belgium employers, which has been knocked back.
Contact between the relevant parties is constant, however, and it’s believed that Brugge will eventually cave in if the Catalans offer slightly more and a high percentage of a future sale of the 18-year-old.
Bisiwu would don Blaugrana for the next four seasons if the deal, being brokered by Sporting Director Deco and Joao Amaral, gets over the line.
The rough plan is for Bisiwu to join the Barça Atletic reserve team but with chances of making Hansi Flick’s senior squad if he kicks on under Juliano Belletti.
One thing that Barcelona is making no secret of is its reinforcement of the wings. Already this summer, we’ve seen the club sign Anthony Gordon for $80 million (€70 million) from Newcastle United while also closing in on Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi.
Adeyemi will come at a cut rate because of the fact he’s entered the last 12 months of his contract. Because of that, Barça could pick him up for a bargain €22 million plus €7 million ($25 million plus $8 million) more in variables.
What is interesting is that though Adeyemi can play any position along the front line, he is a left winger above all.
So too is Gordon, plus Bisiwu. Above all, this communicates that Barça could be preparing for life after Raphinha.
Aged 29, the fan favorite has recently been riddled by injuries. He missed more than 20 games thanks to hamstring knocks in 2025/2026, with two of those the Champions League quarterfinal matches against Atletico Madrid which resulted in an aggregate KO for Barça.
Saudi Arabia is knocking for the Brazilian, and FC Barcelona might be tempted to make a sale this summer as it also pursues Julian Alvarez.
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See more: The Global Track