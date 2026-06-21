FIFA World Cup Group C LIVE: Brazil vs Haiti – score, radio commentary, text updates & match stats

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha scored twice as Brazil comfortably overcame Haiti – who became the first team to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side responded to criticisms of their performance in their opening-game draw with Morocco with a impressive display, albeit against lesser opposition in Philadelphia, to go top of Group C.

Cunha, who replaced Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the starting line-up, scored a fortuitous opener in the 23rd minute when Haiti defender Hannes Delcroix kicked the ball off him and it spun into the net.

However, the forward was the first to react to Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide pushing Vinicius Jr’s shot back out which forced Delcroix to react.

Cunha’s second was a fine finish after Vinicius Jr put him through and he rifled a strike into the top corner nine minutes before half-time.

Vinicius Jr then got in on the act in first-half stoppage time after former West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta played a brilliant ball over the top and the Real Madrid star calmly slotted home past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the tournament.

The only disappointment for Ancelotti’s side was an injury to Barcelona winger Raphinha, who was forced off in the opening 45 minutes and replaced by Bournemouth’s Rayan.

Brazil keeper Alisson did need to pull off a fine second-half save when Ricardo Ade rose to divert a corner on target but the result was never in doubt.

Teenager Endrick was denied a goal on his World Cup debut with the offside flag going up after he netted late on.

Haiti are eliminated because they are now certain to finish bottom of Group C – they cannot reach Brazil or Morocco’s points tally, and although they could match Scotland’s total, Steve Clarke’s side have the better head-to-head record.