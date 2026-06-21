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⚫️ O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *ROSA MARIA DOS SANTOS SILVA*, 83 anos.
Velório na Capela Mortuária. Sepultamento 21/06 as 17:00 horas.
As Condolências do Portal Ubiratã Online.
Informação da Funerária Bom Jesus.
👉 @ubirataonline_oficial
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ2gW4FOULQ/?igsh=MWgzd2dybWY0ZmVz
Source
The Global Track