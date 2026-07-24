FIFA World Rankings After the 2026 Men’s World Cup

Ranked: Countries With the Most World Cup Titles

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Key Takeaways Only eight countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup despite 22 tournaments being held since 1930.

Brazil leads all nations with five titles, ahead of Germany and Italy with four each.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, giving more countries than ever a chance to join the winners’ club.

Winning the FIFA World Cup is one of the rarest achievements in sports history. Despite nearly a century of competition and 22 tournaments, only eight nations have ever lifted soccer’s most coveted trophy.

This graphic ranks the most successful countries in World Cup history using data from tournament organizer FIFA. Brazil sits alone at the top with five championships, while Germany and Italy are tied for second with four titles each.

The 2026 World Cup will expand to a record 48 teams, but history shows how difficult it is to join this exclusive club.

Brazil Atop the World Cup Throne

No country has won the World Cup more times than Brazil, which captured the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Soccer, the so-called “Beautiful Game,” is an integral part of Brazilian culture owing in part to iconic players such as Pelé, who remains the only player to have won three World Cup tournaments.

The following data table lists World Cup teams by their number of trophies and years of victory.

Team Number of World Cup Trophies Years Won 🇧🇷 Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 🇩🇪 Germany 4 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 🇮🇹 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 🇦🇷 Argentina 3 1978, 1986, 2022 🇫🇷 France 2 1998, 2018 🇺🇾 Uruguay 2 1930, 1950 🇬🇧 England 1 1966 🇪🇸 Spain 1 2010

One of the most remarkable aspects of World Cup history is how concentrated success has been. While dozens of nations have qualified for the tournament and many have reached the knockout stage, only eight countries have ever won the title. Every champion has come from either Europe or South America.

Following Brazil, there is a tie for runner-up between Germany and Italy, each of which have won four tournaments. Germany previously won in 1954, 1974, and 1990 as West Germany before claiming its most recent victory in 2014.

Italy, meanwhile, earned back-to-back wins in the 1930s before winning again in 1982 and 2006. The famed Southern European team has failed to qualify for the three most recent World Cups in 2018, 2022, and 2026.

Argentina’s Star Power

Beyond Brazil and Pelé, the team with the most famed players has most likely been Argentina, which enters the 2026 World Cup seeking to defend its title.

Argentina has won three World Cup titles, capturing the trophy in 1978, 1986, and 2022. The 1986 tournament, held in Mexico, saw team captain Diego Maradona score two of the most famous goals in soccer history.

Meanwhile, the 2022 tournament was notable for Argentina’s dramatic victory over defending champions France, helping cement Lionel Messi’s legacy as one of the sport’s greatest players. Messi has indicated that 2026 will likely be his final World Cup tournament.

Uruguay Amidst the Europeans

Beyond the top four nations, the winners’ club becomes even more exclusive. France and Uruguay have each won two World Cups, while England and Spain have captured the trophy once. Together, those four countries account for just six of the 22 tournaments ever played.

Uruguay serves as an interesting case. The country officially won the inaugural 1930 World Cup and again in 1950, when the tournament returned following a hiatus caused by World War II.

However, the Uruguayan national jersey features four stars instead of two. As a special exception reaffirmed by FIFA in 2023, Uruguay is allowed the extra stars due to its victories in the 1924 and 1928 FIFA-organized world championships held during the Olympic Games. Uruguay is the only national team with stars stemming from non-World Cup victories.

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