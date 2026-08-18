Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Independiente Rivadavia vs. Fluminense in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match

Independiente Rivadavia vs. Fluminense in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match

  • Tempo de Leitura1 min

Share your love

Independiente Rivadavia vs. Fluminense in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match
Independiente Rivadavia vs. Fluminense in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match
COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO

Match details:

Stadium: Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza

Date and time: Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Referee: Andrés Rojas (COL)

VAR: Leonard Mosquera (COL)

Match facts:

  • Independiente Rivadavia remain unbeaten in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 (P7, W5 D2). The only Argentine team to go unbeaten through their first eight matches in the competition was River, in 1966 (P9, W8 D1).
     
  • This will be the first time Fluminense play the second leg of a knockout tie in Argentina in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. The ‘Tricolor’ avoided defeat in seven of their last nine visits to Argentine opponents in the competition (W4 D3 L2).
     
  • Eight players have featured in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 aged 40 or older. Three of them started for Fluminense in the first leg against Independiente Rivadavia: Fábio (45y 315d), Thiago Silva (41y 323d) and Hulk (40y 17d).
     
  • Álex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia) is the top scorer of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 with eight goals. The striker has 18 goals in 24 career matches in CONMEBOL competitions. He will face Fluminense for the sixth time, the opponent he has played most often, with three goals in the five previous meetings.
     
  • Martinelli is the player with the most appearances for Fluminense in CONMEBOL Libertadores history (35). In the first leg against Independiente Rivadavia, he recorded the most touches of the ball in a single match of his career in the competition (117).

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO

Posts relacionados