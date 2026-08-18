Independiente Rivadavia vs. Fluminense in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match
Tempo de Leitura1 min
Share your love
COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO
Match details:
Stadium: Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza
Date and time: Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Referee: Andrés Rojas (COL)
VAR: Leonard Mosquera (COL)
Match facts:
Independiente Rivadavia remain unbeaten in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 (P7, W5 D2). The only Argentine team to go unbeaten through their first eight matches in the competition was River, in 1966 (P9, W8 D1).
This will be the first time Fluminense play the second leg of a knockout tie in Argentina in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. The ‘Tricolor’ avoided defeat in seven of their last nine visits to Argentine opponents in the competition (W4 D3 L2).
Eight players have featured in the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 aged 40 or older. Three of them started for Fluminense in the first leg against Independiente Rivadavia: Fábio (45y 315d), Thiago Silva (41y 323d) and Hulk (40y 17d).
Álex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia) is the top scorer of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 with eight goals. The striker has 18 goals in 24 career matches in CONMEBOL competitions. He will face Fluminense for the sixth time, the opponent he has played most often, with three goals in the five previous meetings.
Martinelli is the player with the most appearances for Fluminense in CONMEBOL Libertadores history (35). In the first leg against Independiente Rivadavia, he recorded the most touches of the ball in a single match of his career in the competition (117).