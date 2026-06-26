France have request to wear black armbands to honour Didier Deschamps’ mother denied

The French Football Federation told journalists before this match that there would be a minute’s silence before Friday’s game against Norway for Didier Deschamps’s late mother.

Deschamps will not be on the touchline today, with his mother’s funeral taking place in France on Tuesday. Assistant coach Guy Stephan will lead the France team today.

A few minutes later, the FFF issued a clarification, however, after it said FIFA told them the silence had been prearranged in honour of the victims of the Venezuelan earthquake.

France’s request to wear black armbands in honour of Deschamps’s mother was also declined by FIFA, the FFF said. FIFA has been approached for comment.

Deschamps, a former World Cup winner as a player and coach, has managed the national team for the past 14 years.

“The national team coach was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of his mother,” said the FFF in a statement on Tuesday.

“In agreement with Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation, who is present at the French national team’s training camp, Didier Deschamps has entrusted his assistant, Guy Stephan, with the responsibility of leading the squad until his return. During this extremely painful time, we ask for your utmost respect and restraint.”

Deschamps is one of the longest-serving managers in international football, having been appointed in 2012. His France side won the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final four years ago in Qatar.

France are one of the favourites for the World Cup and qualified for the knockouts after winning their opening group-stage matches against Senegal and Iraq.

According to The Athletic’s prediction model ahead of the Norway game, France are set to face Sweden in the round of 32, if they win the group.