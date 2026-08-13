Harnett County man will buy house after $1M lottery scratch-off win

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) — A Harnett County man who said he’s been house-hunting will now be able to buy as he pleases after a big lottery win on Sunday.

Raymond Johnson of Bunnlevel said he was sitting on his front porch scratching a lottery ticket when he realized that he had won a $1 million top prize.

“It just so happens that yesterday was my lucky day,” he said Monday.

Raymond Johnson poses with his big prize. NC Education Lottery

As for that new home, Johnson said, “Last Saturday we were looking at a house.”

He said he and his family will buy a house and a car.

Johnson bought his $10 Triple Red 777 Jackpot ticket from Super Save on NC 27 West in Lillington.

“I just go with my first instinct, and it was to get that one,” he recalled.

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Johnson went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his prize. Given the options of an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, he took the lump sum and, after required tax withholdings, took home $432,063.

The Triple Red 777 Jackpot game debuted in July with three top prizes of $1 million. One $1 million prize has yet to be claimed.

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