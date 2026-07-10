Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Gakuran Codes for July 2026

Gakuran Codes for July 2026

  • Read Time2 mins

Share your love

Gakuran Codes for July 2026
Gakuran Codes for July 2026

Gakuran codes will give you rerolls, which will enable you to customize your character. You can reroll to change your height, hair color, accessories, and more. Despite being a “slice of life experience”, where you can roleplay as a Japanese high school student, Gakuran is also a fighting and action game, so rerolls also help you to pick a fighting style such as Muay Thai, Hakari, or Wrestling.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up all of the working Gakuran codes in one place and tested them to make sure you can redeem them.

Working Gakuran Codes (July 2026)

Here are the currently active codes for Gakuran:

  • 2MIL – 15x Rerolls (New!)
  • FIXES3 – 15x Rerolls (New!)
  • FIXES2 – 5x Rerolls (New!)
  • 15REROLLS – 15x Rerolls

How to Redeem Gakuran Codes

null

Redeeming Gakuran codes is not as straightforward as most experiences, but here are the steps you need to take:

  1. Join the Gakuran group on Roblox (otherwise, you won’t be able to load into the game)
  2. Launch Gakuran on Roblox
  3. Click the arrow on the left to open the menu tab
  4. Click Codes at the bottom
  5. Press Copy on the codes above (this will automatically copy the code to clipboard)
  6. Paste it into the Enter Code bar
  7. Click Redeem

Expired Gakuran Codes

The following codes have now expired and can no longer be redeemed. We keep them here so you can see how many codes have been released and just in case you want to test them for yourself.

Lauren Harper is an Associate Guides Editor at IGN. She loves a variety of games but is especially fond of puzzles, horrors, and point-and-click adventures. She leads the Roblox coverage as part of her role, so she’s always on the lookout for new codes and experiences to test out.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados