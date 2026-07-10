Gakuran Codes for July 2026

Newsletter Subscribe
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter
Gakuran codes will give you rerolls, which will enable you to customize your character. You can reroll to change your height, hair color, accessories, and more. Despite being a “slice of life experience”, where you can roleplay as a Japanese high school student, Gakuran is also a fighting and action game, so rerolls also help you to pick a fighting style such as Muay Thai, Hakari, or Wrestling.
To help you get started, we’ve rounded up all of the working Gakuran codes in one place and tested them to make sure you can redeem them.
Here are the currently active codes for Gakuran:
Redeeming Gakuran codes is not as straightforward as most experiences, but here are the steps you need to take:
The following codes have now expired and can no longer be redeemed. We keep them here so you can see how many codes have been released and just in case you want to test them for yourself.
Lauren Harper is an Associate Guides Editor at IGN. She loves a variety of games but is especially fond of puzzles, horrors, and point-and-click adventures. She leads the Roblox coverage as part of her role, so she’s always on the lookout for new codes and experiences to test out.
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track