Gakuran Codes for July 2026

Last updated on July 9, 2026: Added new Gakuran codes!

Gakuran codes will give you rerolls, which will enable you to customize your character. You can reroll to change your height, hair color, accessories, and more. Despite being a “slice of life experience”, where you can roleplay as a Japanese high school student, Gakuran is also a fighting and action game, so rerolls also help you to pick a fighting style such as Muay Thai, Hakari, or Wrestling.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up all of the working Gakuran codes in one place and tested them to make sure you can redeem them.

Working Gakuran Codes (July 2026)

Here are the currently active codes for Gakuran:

2MIL Copy – 15x Rerolls (New!)

– 15x Rerolls FIXES3 Copy – 15x Rerolls (New!)

– 15x Rerolls FIXES2 Copy – 5x Rerolls (New!)

– 5x Rerolls 15REROLLS Copy – 15x Rerolls

All the codes above have been tested as working at the time of submission. However, codes with unknown expiry dates may stop working at any time. Spotted a new code we haven’t included or tried one only to find it’s expired? Let us know by reporting them here.

How to Redeem Gakuran Codes

Redeeming Gakuran codes is not as straightforward as most experiences, but here are the steps you need to take:

Join the Gakuran group on Roblox (otherwise, you won’t be able to load into the game) Launch Gakuran on Roblox Click the arrow on the left to open the menu tab Click Codes at the bottom Press Copy on the codes above (this will automatically copy the code to clipboard) Paste it into the Enter Code bar Click Redeem

Expired Gakuran Codes

The following codes have now expired and can no longer be redeemed. We keep them here so you can see how many codes have been released and just in case you want to test them for yourself.

Looking for Roblox codes for other experiences? IGN has a dedicated team that checks daily for new codes and Roblox experiences to cover. Some of the recent games we’ve put together code pages for are Anime Squadron, Anime Astral Simulator, Grow a Garden 2, Universal Tower Defense X, and more.

Lauren Harper is an Associate Guides Editor at IGN. She loves a variety of games but is especially fond of puzzles, horrors, and point-and-click adventures. She leads the Roblox coverage as part of her role, so she’s always on the lookout for new codes and experiences to test out.