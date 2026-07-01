Gary Sinise – A Capitol Fourth

Gary Sinise’s distinguished career in film, television, theater and philanthropy spans across five decades, marked by a deep commitment to storytelling, service, and purpose. His journey began in 1974 when at just 18 years old, he co-founded Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, which has become recognized as one of the premier theater companies in the world.

Sinise is best known for his iconic portrayal of wounded Vietnam War veteran Lt. Dan Taylor in the award-winning film Forrest Gump that brought him widespread acclaim and deepened his connections within the military community. Sinise earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominations and was recognized with the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor. His extensive film credits include Apollo 13, Ransom, The Green Mile, Of Mice and Men, Mission to Mars, The Human Stain, I Still Believe, and Joe Bell.

On television, for nine seasons Sinise starred as Detective Mac Taylor on CSI: NY, symbolizing his support, affinity, and appreciation for first responders. Recent television work also includes Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. With multiple award nominations to his credit, Sinise is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner for his performances in Truman and George Wallace.

For more than 40 years, Sinise has been a dedicated advocate for America’s service members, veterans, and their families. Inspired by his own family of service from WWI through Afghanistan,Sinise’s support began in the early 1980s, working with Vietnam veterans in his local Chicago area, before the role of a lifetime with Lt. Dan would cement Gary’s legacy as an advocate for those who have courageously served our country. After the attacks of September 11, 2001, his commitment grew into a lifelong mission of service.

In 2011, Sinise founded the Gary Sinise Foundation, with a mission to serve our country by honoring our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation provides critical support including building specially adapted mortgage freesmart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes, providing equipment grants to fire and police departments around the country, educating the next generation through trips to the National WWII Museum, National Medal of Honor Museum, Flight 93 Memorial, 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the Pentagon, supporting the families of our fallen through community programming, hosting free concerts with Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band which for nearly 25 years has been uplifting our veterans, first responders, families of our fallen heroes and much more.

In recognition of his humanitarian work, Sinise has received numerous distinguished honors, including the Presidential Citizens Medal, the Spirit of Hope Award from the Department of Defense, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates. He has also been named an Honorary Marine, an Honorary Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, and an honorary Battalion Chief from the Fire Department of New York. Sinise is also involved with organizations, including the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

In 2019, his autobiography, Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service, became a New York Times bestseller, sharing the story of his personal transformation and lifelong commitment to serving others.

​Sinise recently produced Resurrection & Revival Parts 2 and 3, continuing to bring to life the music of his late son, Mac Sinise—projects that honor Mac’s creativity and their shared passion for supporting our nation’s heroes through the mission of the Gary Sinise Foundation. Mac had finished recording his first album Resurrection & Revival prior to his passing in January 2024.

His upcoming book, Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through honors Mac and his own family’s journey of healing, which will be released on November 10, 2026.

Gary Sinise’s enduring legacy is one of gratitude, service, and action—continuing to inspire a nation to come together in support of those who serve, sacrifice and defend our freedoms.