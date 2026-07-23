Dodgers look to take series from Phillies

After two games that couldn’t be more different than each other, the Dodgers look to take the second series of the second half in Philadelphia.

Monday’s game was a slugfest, and Tuesday’s game was a pitching duel that ended in a huge base running mistaken double play by the Phillies runners. Wednesday’s game could bring anything at the point.

The Dodgers will send Eric Lauer to the mound, who quietly has been giving the Dodgers consistently good outings since joining the team. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven straight games. But, he’s not a big strikeout guy, and he’s not a ground ball guy, so the Phillies offense could go back to doing what they did in game one of the series and let the long balls fly.

Trea Turner has a six-game hit streak going, and he’s 6-for-16 against Lauer with a 1.224 OPS. He has two homers against him, including a grand slam while he was a Dodger.

Aaron Nola will go for Philly, and the right hander has had a very up and down season so far. He’s 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA, but has had decent outings as of late, not allowing more than three earned runs in any of them, and striking out at least six in each of his last three.

Lauer threw 99 pitches in his last outing, which was two weeks ago. With Justin Wrobleski going deep yesterday, the bullpen should be fairly well rested, and the team has an off day tomorrow.

If the Dodgers offense could get things going against an arm like Nola, the Dodgers could easily continue their streak of not having lost a Lauer start.

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