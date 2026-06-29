Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Germany v Paraguay: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026

Germany v Paraguay: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026

  • Read Time5 mins

Share your love

Germany v Paraguay: World Cup 2026 last 32 – live | World Cup 2026
Germany fans inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key events

Tonight’s winners will face France or Sweden, who meet tomorrow

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados