6 celebrities who faced a life-threatening brain aneurysm​

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Emilia Clarke carried her secret the longest before speaking. The “Game of Thrones” star collapsed during a workout in February 2011, just after the first season wrapped, and was rushed for emergency surgery after a hemorrhage.
As reported by Fox News, Clarke said, “I was just convinced that I had cheated death, and I was meant to die.”
“Every day, that’s all I could think about”, she added.
Doctors then flagged a second, smaller aneurysm on the opposite side of her brain, and in 2013, a routine scan showed it had doubled in size, forcing a far riskier operation through her skull.
She didn’t go public until a 2019 New Yorker essay, and has since said on the BBC that scans show part of her brain no longer functions, calling her recovery remarkable.
Image credit: Instagram/@emilia_clarke
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