Boston Red Sox Announce Big Adley Rutschman Decision During Giants Series

The Boston Red Sox picked up a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. With this, they have won each of their two game against San Francisco and will be going for the sweep on Sunday.

While the Red Sox have been hot lately, they are still going to be making some notable changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Giants. This most notably includes with star catcher Adley Rutschman.

Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Decision

Rutschman will not be in the Red Sox’s lineup for their game against the Giants on Sunday. This comes after he struggled in Boston’s most recent game against the Giants, as he went 0-for-4 at the plate and struck out once.

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With Rutchman not playing for Boston against the Giants on Sunday, Connor Wong will be behind the plate for the AL East club.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for their game against the Giants.

Jahmai Jones DH

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Willson Contreras 1B

Caleb Durbin 3B

Nick Sogard 2B

Andruw Monasterio SS

Eli White LF

Connor Wong C

Rutschman Is Having a Tough Start to His Red Sox Tenure

The Red Sox acquired Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline with the expectation that he would be a major addition to their roster. Unfortunately, that has not been the case yet for Boston

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Rutschman has struggled since his arrival to Boston, as he has posted one home run, four RBI, and a .171 batting average in 10 games. This is after he posted eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a .251 batting average in 67 games for Baltimore this season before the trade.

Once Rutschman returns to the lineup for Boston, he will be looking to heat back up. If he regains his three-time All-Star form, it would be huge for a Red Sox team that is looking to cement a playoff spot this year.

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