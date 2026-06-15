How the F1 world reacted to Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari win in the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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The great and the good within Formula 1, as well as outside the sport, offered their congratulations after Lewis Hamilton secured his first Grand Prix victory for Ferrari in Barcelona.
The seven-time World Champion romped to victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by nearly 20 seconds having utilised a three-stop strategy in sweltering conditions.
The victory was Hamilton‘s first on a Sunday since joining the Scuderia at the start of 2025 and, at the age of 41, it makes him the oldest winner of a Grand Prix since Jack Brabham in 1970.
Unsurprisingly, his competitors were quick to offer praise after Hamilton endured a difficult maiden season with Ferrari, but so far in 2026 his form looks to have turned around in impressive fashion.
Having finished runner-up in Barcelona, George Russell was the first to congratulate his former Mercedes team mate with the pair having spent three seasons together.
“Huge congrats to this guy because I know how hard he works,” said Russell, who had led the early stages of Sunday’s race. “We spent a lot of years together at Mercedes, so I’m really pleased to see him back to the Lewis I remember when I was growing up watching Formula 1.”
Reigning World Champion Lando Norris completed the podium for McLaren and also praised Hamilton for his performance.
“Lewis was dominant out there today, I think he would have won the race no matter what,” he said.
“Very happy for him, nice to see him on podium. Nice to see it was an all-British podium since 1968. A cool podium to be up there with George and Lewis, mainly Lewis because he’s just a good guy to be up there with and just a cool experience.”
Retiring from the race in the closing stages after passing Russell for P2, championship leader Kimi Antonelli was another to offer his congratulations despite his own disappointment, hailing the man he replaced at the Silver Arrows.
“I’m very happy for Lewis because he’s been chasing that first win with Ferrari for so long, and I’m really happy for him to see him succeed in that,” said the Italian teenager, who leads Hamilton by 41 points in the Drivers’ standings.
Four-time World Champion Max Verstappen reacted on social media himself, saying “Congrats Lewis Hamilton, first win in red”, while Haas driver Ollie Bearman also posted “Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on the win, love seeing the all-British podium”.
Hamilton’s Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc also offered his congratulations despite a tough weekend, which ended with a late retirement due to a hydraulic issue.
“Huge congratulations to Lewis who has been on it for quite a bit and has been incredible,” he said. “And a huge congrats to the team who are pushing massively on upgrades and we are showing it now.”
There were further words of celebration and admiration for Hamilton from the Ferrari camp, including from Ferrari Executive Chairman, John Elkann.
“Well done Lewis, on your first great victory with Ferrari: an emotional moment and a very important result, which belongs to the entire team and to all our fans,” he said.
“I would like to thank everyone for the determination, sacrifice and collective effort that they demonstrate every day with passion and Ferrari spirit, both at the track and in Maranello.”
Team Principal Fred Vasseur added: “It’s a good feeling. We had one year with ups and downs so to win today and on top of it, to have the race under control because I think he was able to fight yesterday for the pole.
“Today he was managing the situation very well – as soon as we were adjusting the strategy, he was pushing more or less. He was very outstanding today.”
Hamilton’s former boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, also had a message for his ex-driver despite his team losing out on victory for the first this year in a Grands Prix.
“I’m happy for him [Lewis]. In a Ferrari, he’s waited a long time and has worked very hard to get back on the top step of the podium. Today, he deserved it.”
Hamilton’s victory even transcended the sport, with celebrities and athletes commenting via social media.
Amongst others, this included Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis, former tennis star Maria Sharapova, ex-England footballer Ian Wright, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, British rapper AJ Tracey and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.
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