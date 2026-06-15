How the F1 world reacted to Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari win in the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Reigning World Champion Lando Norris completed the podium for McLaren and also praised Hamilton for his performance.

“Lewis was dominant out there today, I think he would have won the race no matter what,” he said.

“Very happy for him, nice to see him on podium. Nice to see it was an all-British podium since 1968. A cool podium to be up there with George and Lewis, mainly Lewis because he’s just a good guy to be up there with and just a cool experience.”

Retiring from the race in the closing stages after passing Russell for P2, championship leader Kimi Antonelli was another to offer his congratulations despite his own disappointment, hailing the man he replaced at the Silver Arrows.

“I’m very happy for Lewis because he’s been chasing that first win with Ferrari for so long, and I’m really happy for him to see him succeed in that,” said the Italian teenager, who leads Hamilton by 41 points in the Drivers’ standings.

Four-time World Champion Max Verstappen reacted on social media himself, saying “Congrats Lewis Hamilton, first win in red”, while Haas driver Ollie Bearman also posted “Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on the win, love seeing the all-British podium”.